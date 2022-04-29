Texas Permanent School Fund Has $11.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $190,000,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $102.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $99.30 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

