Texas Permanent School Fund Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $159,563,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,143.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,331,000 after acquiring an additional 402,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,379,033.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,054 shares of company stock worth $32,244,814. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $142.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

