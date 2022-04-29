Texas Permanent School Fund Has $24.69 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,696 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.14. 3,229,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

