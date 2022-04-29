Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.77 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

NYSE:DD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.02. 8,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,351. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.41 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

