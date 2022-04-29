Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 16.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.60. 163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,558. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

