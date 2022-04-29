Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of RH worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RH by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 35.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 142.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 98.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total transaction of $45,392.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,665.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,008 shares of company stock valued at $144,196,925. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

RH stock traded up $12.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $353.00. 994,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,823. RH has a one year low of $313.85 and a one year high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.91.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

