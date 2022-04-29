Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.30 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Jabil by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,392,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,975,000 after acquiring an additional 226,390 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Jabil by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.39. 666,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

