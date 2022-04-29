Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $448.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,729. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $440.31 and a one year high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.