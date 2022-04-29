Texas Permanent School Fund Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,324 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the software company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 468 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Griffin Securities cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

ADSK stock opened at $194.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.19 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

