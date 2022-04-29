Texas Permanent School Fund Has $9.99 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nordson were worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

NDSN opened at $220.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $197.20 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

