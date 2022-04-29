Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,814,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 37.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 14,728.6% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,936. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

