Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,532 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

