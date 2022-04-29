Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $254.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.80. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

