Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358 in the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.78.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.11. The stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,864. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.56. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,389.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

