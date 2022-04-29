Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $8.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $483.39. 551,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,566. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.92. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.54 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

