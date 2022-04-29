Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,568 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,352,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,776,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

