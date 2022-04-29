Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after buying an additional 23,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.18.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $5.18 on Thursday, hitting $318.41. 2,121,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.05 and its 200 day moving average is $367.10. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

