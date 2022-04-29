Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AECOM were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 36.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,139,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,979,000 after purchasing an additional 307,000 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,554,000. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in AECOM by 416.1% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 221,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 178,531 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AECOM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,298,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,901,000 after acquiring an additional 159,887 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AECOM in the third quarter worth approximately $9,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.75. 690,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,402. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

