Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 11,938 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,154,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,701. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.13 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.40.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

