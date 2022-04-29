Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 12,302 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 30,832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,721,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.96.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.19. 3,548,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,118. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.54 and a 200-day moving average of $251.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

