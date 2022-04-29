Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 13,903 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its position in MetLife by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

