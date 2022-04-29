Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 18,692 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,692 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $60,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 207,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $85,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $10.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $311.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,975. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $322.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

