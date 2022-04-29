Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,148 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Humana by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Humana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $487.41.

Humana stock traded up $15.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $458.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,648. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.