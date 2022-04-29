Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 24,014 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,014 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

