Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,683 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,270.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in KLA by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.75.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $329.39 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.19 and its 200 day moving average is $377.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.