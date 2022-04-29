Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 30,082 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 30,082 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $115.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,930,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,403,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $112.69 and a 52-week high of $189.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average of $148.60. The company has a market cap of $209.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

