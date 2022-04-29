Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,309 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DG traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,112. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

