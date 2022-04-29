Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,514 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $3.26 on Thursday, hitting $151.50. 1,927,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,449. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

