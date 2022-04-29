Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,492 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gentex were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,774. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

