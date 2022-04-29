Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,581 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.69.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.99. 2,122,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.89.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

