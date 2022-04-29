Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 869 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Middleby worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.89. 661,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,812. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $145.31 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.48.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Middleby from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

