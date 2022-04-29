Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,112 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT traded up $5.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.39. 2,299,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.26.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.