Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TIHRF opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. Tharisa has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $2.08.
About Tharisa (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tharisa (TIHRF)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.