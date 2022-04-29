Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TIHRF opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. Tharisa has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $2.08.

Get Tharisa alerts:

About Tharisa (Get Rating)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.