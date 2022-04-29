The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allstate by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,239,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after buying an additional 944,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Allstate by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,427,000 after buying an additional 264,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after buying an additional 80,130 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

