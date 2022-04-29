The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.14 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $16.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $16.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $17.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,653,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,402. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

