The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,887 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 223,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.61. 36,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,748,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

