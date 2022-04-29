The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Trading Down 2.4%

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 844 ($10.76) and last traded at GBX 846 ($10.78). 90,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 105,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 867 ($11.05).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 906.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,040.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.21 million and a P/E ratio of -12.63.

About The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

