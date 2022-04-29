The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. The Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.29. 3,989,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,751. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 798,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,354,625. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

