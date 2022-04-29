The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Chemours has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years. Chemours has a payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemours to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Chemours by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

