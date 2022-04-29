The Chemours Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Chemours has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years. Chemours has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemours to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Chemours stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.99.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,359,000 after buying an additional 92,795 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Chemours by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,977,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,370,000 after buying an additional 321,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 84.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 879,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,524,000 after purchasing an additional 122,990 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

