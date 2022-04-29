The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 15,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 630,781 shares.The stock last traded at $6.85 and had previously closed at $6.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAB. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

