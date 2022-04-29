The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE GRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. 55,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,028. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
