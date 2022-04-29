The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE GRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. 55,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,028. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 48,180 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 18.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 108,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 17,304 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

