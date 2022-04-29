The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Trading Down 3.6%

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198.20 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 198.20 ($2.53). Approximately 154,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 242,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.50 ($2.62).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GYM shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.08) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.70) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320 ($4.08).

Get The Gym Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £343.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.