The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $10.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.80. The firm has a market cap of $322.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

