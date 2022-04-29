The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Real Good Food.

A number of research analysts have commented on RGF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

NASDAQ:RGF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,772. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.04. Real Good Food has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

In related news, Director Deanna T. Brady purchased 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $36,797.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for The Real Good Food Company, LLC that operates as a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company. It develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients in the United States.

