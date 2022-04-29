The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. The RMR Group posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $9,701,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 73.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 165,110 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,487,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 395.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 98,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 350,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. 1,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.65. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $47.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 75.83%.

The RMR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.