The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives $41.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

RMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The RMR Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 207,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,670. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $858.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.65. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 395.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 98,505 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 375,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 16,547 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The RMR Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

