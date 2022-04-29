The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get The RMR Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RMR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of RMR opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $881.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.65. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 164.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter worth $306,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter worth $451,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.