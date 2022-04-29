TheStreet Lowers Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) to C

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.32.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.33. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 353.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 34,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 688,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 233.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

