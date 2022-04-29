Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Third Coast Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Third Coast Bancshares has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $30.50.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $7,906,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,423,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.